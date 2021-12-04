Downtown Lima was filled with residents taking in the festive cheer of the Christmas season.
The Downtown Lima Holiday Festival brought residents to the area in order to shop at local businesses as well as participate in a variety of events, as well as take a picture with Santa and the Grinch.
The event aimed to bring some positive cheer to the local area after a tough year.
"During the pandemic everyone was in their house, locked up I guess, but now it is great to be out and about and just being able to get together again. Paula Siebeneck, Director of Marketing at Rhodes State College, said. "We just had a couple kids come through a sing, they were just three or four, and it was fun to see their reaction and the joy of the day."