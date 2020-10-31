Rockford highlights their local business with Fall Fest

The village of Rockford was excited to invite the community out for a day filled with fall fun.
People walked down Main Street browsing the many local business booths set up for the Rockford Fall Festival. The all-day event had something for everyone to do including a 5-K run, live music, and trick or treating.
The Fall Fest committee wanted to plan something that would encourage the community to shop local as many businesses struggled through the pandemic.
Marie Miller, the president of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce says, “With COVID impacting a lot of our Main Street businesses, many of them are within their first year of business and I was really kind of concerned about closures.”
On top of giving local businesses an opportunity to branch out, the chamber of commerce also knew that people were itching to do something fun in their own community.
“But really, our town is craving something to do and something to support each other and this was a great solution,” says Miller.
Rockford hopes to plan more community events like the one today for each season of the year.