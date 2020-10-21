A person is in the hospital after a rollover crash outside of Beaverdam Wednesday evening.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that around 5 p.m., a Honda was heading south on Swaney Road and stopped at the intersection at Sugar Creek Road. The car pulled out and clipped the rear end of a van that was headed west on Sugar Creek.
The van spun out of control, eventually ending up on its roof and hitting a power pole. One person was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
Lafayette and Jackson Township Fire and EMS were also on the scene.