A person is in the hospital after a rollover crash outside of Beaverdam Wednesday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that around 5 p.m., a Honda was heading south on Swaney Road and stopped at the intersection at Sugar Creek Road. The car pulled out and clipped the rear end of a van that was headed west on Sugar Creek.

The van spun out of control, eventually ending up on its roof and hitting a power pole. One person was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's.

Lafayette and Jackson Township Fire and EMS were also on the scene.

 

