Russells Point's Honda transmission plant celebrates 25th anniversary

Honda's two transmission plants celebrate milestones and get ready for the future of their company.
July 10th, the Transmission Manufacturing Plant in Russells Point will be celebrating 25 years, and in May the plant in Georgia hit the 15-year mark. During that time, they have produced over 21 million transmissions and they are not slowing down. Plant managers say it is the associates that keep the plant growing and striving to meet the needs of Honda.
"It has been very rewarding to me, to watch my fellow associates and myself just start from a general associate and work and make Transmission Manufacturing Plant Ohio what it is today,” says Laurie Davia, Asst. Manager Business Control Group, TMP Ohio. “We really embrace our associates' ideas on our continuing improvement. They really put a lot of thought, effort, and passion into making the transmissions for Honda the best quality product we can do."
Honda has announced that they will be phasing out their gasoline-powered vehicles and go all electric by 2040, and the work done at the transmission plant is key to making that goal a reality.
"We are going to have to continue to transform as the Russells Point plant has done over the past 25 years, to transform and align with those new products. It's going to be a really exciting time,” says Gerald Burch, VP and Plant Leader, The Transmission Plant Business Unit.
Speaking of electric, in 2014 the Russells Point plant was the first automotive manufacturing facility in the United States to get a substantial amount of their electricity from wind turbines on their property. Recently they were recognized for their energy efficiency by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.