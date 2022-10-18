Ryan rallies voters during Allen Co. Democratic Fall Dinner

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan took to the stage to rally Allen County voters Tuesday night at the Democratic Fall Dinner. 

As he goes from place to place, he hears from voters about impact of the record high inflation that has hit the United States. He says the path to recovery starts with getting more money in American’s pockets, which includes tax breaks and getting skilled workers in higher paying jobs.

