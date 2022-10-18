Ryan rallies voters during Allen Co. Democratic Fall Dinner

As he goes from place to place, he hears from voters about impact of the record high inflation that has hit the United States. He says the path to recovery starts with getting more money in American’s pockets, which includes tax breaks and getting skilled workers in higher paying jobs.
“But we got to bring the good paying jobs back. We need to build stuff again. We need to manufacture again. It's not, it just shouldn’t be at the tank plant, it should be in the gas industry, it should be manufacturing, electric vehicles, component parts, aerospace,” says Ryan. “Like I want us to build stuff. I want Ohio to be the manufacturing powerhouse of the world.”
Recent polling number have Ryan and his challenger Republican JD Vance in virtual neck and neck race. So, we asked Ryan who is going to push him over the top on election night.
“I think a lot of voters, who like voted for Trump, I agreed with Trump on trade, I agreed with Trump on China, on the military issues,” adds Ryan. “I think a lot of Trump voters are more comfortable with me, than they are with the Silicon Valley millionaire, who is funded by a bunch of billionaires, bought and paid for before he even gets into the Senate.”
Ryan and Vance are trying to take over the open U.S. Senate seat that is currently held by Rob Portman.
