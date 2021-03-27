Gift bags were handed out to local area youth during an event held by SAFY on Saturday.
The youth center handed out gift bags filled with different items. Some bags were labeled "sensory bags", where residents were able to find items such as aroma therapy, small chimes, and heating pads.
Bagged lunches were also handed out to those who stopped by the center, as well as a selection of warm clothing.
Anyone who missed the event can still receive a gift bag by calling SAFY youth Drop-In Center at 419-695-3050.