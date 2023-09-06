SAFY is offering a new approach to mental health support for families

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local agency committed to helping families in crisis is changing its game plan to approach the heart of the crisis.
SAFY of Ohio is introducing a new program to deal with the increase in mental health issues including depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicide among youth and caregivers. They are shifting from an outpatient-based program to a more intense in-home approach focusing resources and expertise to where they are needed. "Empowering Families Intensive Family Services" works with the youth and their parents or caregivers to find coping mechanisms for a healthier family balance.
"So our idea is that we will work short-term intensive services. Meeting with the family two or three or four times a week depending on what is needed. We'll have a clinical therapist there along with a case manager who can step in and provide those kind of those intensive services. And then we'll work with different types of groups," said Judy Lester, clinical development specialist.
One of those groups will be the SAFY Youth Drop-in Center as a place for families to relax and join in some group activities. There will be informational virtual sessions introducing the new "Empowering Families Intensive Family Services".
If you are wanting the links to the informational sessions, they are:
Wednesday 9/13/2023 11:30am Click here to join the meeting
Thursday 9/14/2023 3pm Click here to join the meeting
Monday 9/18/2023 12pm Click here to join the meeting
Wednesday 9/20/2023 2:30pm Click here to join the meeting
There is no need to RSVP. All 4 sessions listed will be the same. You only need to add the most convenient date to your calendar. On the day of the event, you only need to click the link to join. SAFY anticipates each session lasting 30 minutes.