Saving lives is the goal of Allen County's two new roundabouts on State Route 309

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Many people have made their opinions known concerning roundabouts, but transportation officials say if it can save just one life it has done its job. Holly Geaman has more on the addition of two roundabouts in eastern Allen County.

They were on the governor's list of the top dangerous intersections in the state and just over 4 million dollars in funding was made possible to change that.

