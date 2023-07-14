Schoonover Lake stocked with bluegill thanks to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is cleaning out its hatcheries and they brought a truckload of bluegill to Schoonover Lake.
They are fingerlings but this will make the 3rd time the lake has been stocked in the last year or so. Last spring there were trout and in the fall catfish were brought and put into the lake. Schoonover has been a popular place to fish for decades, but anglers need to make sure they are licensed.
"At Schoonover Lake, you have to have a fishing license because the fish are provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. You are required to have a fishing license in all the reservoirs and Schoonover Lake because the state does a great job of providing the fish. By paying for your license that's what buys these fish to be able to put in these lakes," commented Randy Kohli, head ranger at the Lima parks.
Kohli says that the lake is looking beautiful along with the park, both becoming great recreational facilities. Schoonover Park is located at 670 North Jefferson Street, Lima, OH 45805.