Schoonover Lake to be ready for fishing come Spring 2022

After years of repair work, Schoonover Lake will soon be filled with water and wildlife.
The dam at Schoonover Lake has been repaired, and the city has been working to bring the lake back to life. They were hoping that the lake would have been filled naturally with rain that we typically get during spring, but that was not the case.
The city has been augmenting the filling of the lake, and intend for it to be at full capacity by mid-September. The director of public works says Schoonover Lake has been a gem in the park system for decades, and is highly anticipating the return of another fishing spot in the city.
Howard Elstro, the director of Lima Public Works says, “It’s just a beautiful place when it is full of water, and with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources being a partner, and once they stock it we’ll again be a premiere fishing spot as well.”
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be re-evaluating the lake and dam next spring, and if all goes well they will also be stocking the lake with fish again.