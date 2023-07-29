Seasoned cowboys impress with stunts at Lima Stampede Rodeo

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Horses, cattle, and cowboys wowed crowds at the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday night.
The Lima Stampede Rodeo came to town, featuring talented riders and wranglers young and old from across the country, including one from Ada, Ohio. Between rounds of steer wrestling, bronc riding, and other challenges, the energetic announcers kept the energy high with jokes, music and even crowned the best mullet in the audience.
One performer, 16-year-old Preston Rodriguez of Michigan, who has trained and worked with animals all his life, says that it's about more than just knowing how to ride a horse and pull off all the stunts.
"It takes a lot because it's not just you, you have to train your horses and make sure that they can deal with all these sounds and people and take the pressure. It takes years, some just get it and they love it, but this one behind me, it's been a couple of years and it's still trying to figure it out a little bit," Rodriguez explained.
The fairgrounds also held a Food Truck Rally all afternoon leading up to the rodeo.