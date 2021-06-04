Second All Ability Playground breaks ground at ACBDD

The All Ability Playgrounds project broke ground on Friday for its second location at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities. It will be called the Marimor Legacy Park, and will include accessible equipment, picnic tables, and a path connecting to the Ottawa Metro Park.
The $1.5 million project has been in the works for three years, but the end is in sight. Esther Baldridge, the President of the Marimor Legacy Foundation and Fundraising Chairperson says it's very exciting to see this dream come true, despite many roadblocks.
"It's amazing. I didn't really allow myself to think about the magnitude of the job when we started out." says Baldridge. "You just start and you put one foot in front of the other. You talk to a lot of people and you ask a lot of questions. Eventually you find the money."
The only fundraising left is around $200,000 for new restrooms at the Camp Robin Rogers Playground. To learn more and donate to the project, allabilityplayground.org.