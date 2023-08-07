LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man gets arraigned on a gun charge from a Friday night shooting that left one person seriously injured.
33-year-old Randall Seigler was charged with having weapons under disability in Lima Municipal Court Monday afternoon. Additional charges could be coming when the case is presented to Allen County Grand Jury.
According to detectives, Lima Police Department officers responded to 319 and a half McDonel Street Friday night and found Brian Choate suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's and was listed in serious condition. Siegler was still at the scene when police arrived and was arrested without incident.
Choate is not cooperating with detectives in the investigation. While the bond was being set, Seigler said that the incident was self-defense and requested a lower bond than $200,000. But the judge kept the bond at that amount.