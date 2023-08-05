Investigation into Friday night shooting in Lima continues

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - More details are available n a shooting in Lima Friday night. 33-year-old Randall Seigler of Lima was arrested on the scene at 319 1/2 McDonel Street Friday night. The Lima Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 7:19 pm, where they found a male with a gunshot wound.
According to a press release, the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Seigler is currently being held on charges of felonious assault. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lima Police Department at (419)-227-4444. The case is still under investigation.