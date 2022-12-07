Senior Citizens Services honors veterans in light of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Reflecting on 81 years since Japanese pilots bombed the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Senior Citizens Services held a special event to honor all veterans past and present. The Chained Eagles of Ohio brought their Vietnam War Memorial Wall to honor Ohioans who never came home.
"We want to make sure the public remembers our POW-MIAs that they are never forgotten. They are unspoken heroes that our government left behind," says Bill Ream with Chained Eagles of Ohio.
Vietnam veterans certainly appreciate the memorial after not being shown proper respect after returning home from war.
"When we came back from Vietnam, we weren't shown appreciation but now, it's great that the soldiers and the people appreciate it," says U.S. Navy Seabees Vietnam Veteran Steven Lee.
"It should of happened a long time ago. I'm thankful that they are starting to have that kind of stuff right now," says U.S. Army Veteran Jim Stewart.
Veterans gave us a glimpse of their time serving our country.
"I was in Vietnam in 67/68, and served 13 months over there," adds Stewart. "The rest of the time I served different places in the U.S."
"I went over in 1952. We took the long boat ride across the Pacific and wasn't too much fun there," says Korean War Veteran Bill Moore.
Moore says it took over a week to make that trek across the Pacific to serve for a year in Taegu, now spelled Daegu, South Korea.
After experiencing other parts of the world, a veterans love for our country runs deep.
"This is the greatest country in the world. If you ever get a chance to go visit any other countries, you'll find out that it is the greatest country in the world," adds U.S. Navy Seabees Vietnam Veteran Steven Lee.
"I'm glad that I served. Had some good times, bad times, but I'd serve again," continues Lee.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!