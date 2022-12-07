Senior Citizens Services honors veterans in light of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Reflecting on 81 years since Japanese pilots bombed the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Senior Citizens Services held a special event to honor all veterans past and present. The Chained Eagles of Ohio brought their Vietnam War Memorial Wall to honor Ohioans who never came home.

"We want to make sure the public remembers our POW-MIAs that they are never forgotten. They are unspoken heroes that our government left behind," says Bill Ream with Chained Eagles of Ohio.

