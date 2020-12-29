Sewer relining project ongoing in Lima

The second phase of the renovation of Lima sewer pipes is nearly complete.
The project involves relining pipes around the area of Grand, Delphos, and Woodward Avenues. Lima City Utilities Director Mike Caprella says the project is around halfway finished and is reinforcing pipes in the city that are fairly old.
"Some of them are a little over 100 years old, they've started deteriorating," said Caprella. "Instead of trying to dig them up, they're very large - some of them 100 inches in diameter - and very very deep, we're actually just re-lining the sewer so we don’t have huge excavation projects out there."
The project is expected to be completed in the next few months.