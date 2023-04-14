Shawnee Elmwood students experience the music of woodwind instruments thanks to the Lima Symphony Orchestra

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The sounds of woodwind instruments filled the Shawnee Elmwood gymnasium as students got to experience the Lima Symphony Orchestra.
The Woodwind Quintet helped educate students on the different sounds that they can generate through these instruments. Each musician demonstrated and explained how the sounds of their instruments differ from one another. Shawnee Elmwood says that they hope this event sparks an interest in music in the students so that they can start mastering an instrument now when they are young.
"This opportunity is just great for the kids to witness a live performance and really just see the Lima Orchestra first hand, meet the instruments, and just a great experience. Hopefully, this will want them to get more involved as they grow up, more involved in the school programs and community programs as well," said Alison Hedges, music teacher at Shawnee Elmwood.
Students were also able to ask questions to each musician about their different instruments.