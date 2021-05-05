Shawnee Optimists award students and hear about following dreams

Select high school seniors were invited to receive the "Students of Honor & Achievement" award at the Shawnee Optimist Club meeting on Wednesday.
To motivate them for life after graduation, 1997 Shawnee High School graduate and entrepreneur PJ McGuire spoke on her own experiences. Her biggest lessons have come from inventing the "Wrapperoo", a hair-drying towel that doubles as a styling cape. Although this wasn't her original plan, she's put what she's learned from it into her speech.
"It’s about that flexibility and being open to doing things differently than you planned," McGuire explains. "And really just going for it. The thing about following your dreams is, your dreams and the purpose of them is really finding joy.”
Students of Honor & Achievement Honorees:
Shawnee - Sawyer Holbrook, Claire Elise Huff, Reed Malcolm, Sean McElderry, Shalon McNeal
Lima Central Catholic - Erin Mulcahy, Katherine Siatkosky, Taylor Wisser, Nathan Stolly, Zoey Foster
Apollo Joint Vocational - Eden Steele, Marley Savill, Kyleigh Rumer, Logan Mathewson, Paul Long
Perry - Lily Floyd, Jason Dove, Camden Jacks, Zierre Thompson, Trinity Gurley