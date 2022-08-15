Shawnee students eager to begin new school year

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's hard to believe summer break is coming to a close as students prepare for the return to the classroom.
Shawnee High School students were spotted walking the halls as they came to pick up their Chromebooks and workbooks, along with taking their school pictures. Students can pick up their materials throughout the week between 8 and 11 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. The return day for students is coming up on August 25th. We spoke with students who are eager to begin a new year, and finally without the weight of COVID restrictions.
"I'm pretty excited. Things getting back to normal more, seeing my friends again, said Chase Sunderland, Shawnee High School student.
"I think it was pretty awesome just having like, you know, I don't think anyone else is ever going to have another COVID year or something like that," said Rhett Frasier, Shawnee High School student.
"Love it getting back to normal because COVID really put a wrench in things. Like with all the masks and all the stay six feet apart, I'm just ready to put that behind me in the rear-view window," said Seth Grieshop, Shawnee High School student.
Just like many districts, Shawnee Local Schools are searching for additional bus drivers. Those interested or looking to learn more can call the Shawnee Bus Garage at 419-998-8052.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!