Shawnee students eager to begin new school year

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's hard to believe summer break is coming to a close as students prepare for the return to the classroom.

Shawnee High School students were spotted walking the halls as they came to pick up their Chromebooks and workbooks, along with taking their school pictures. Students can pick up their materials throughout the week between 8 and 11 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. The return day for students is coming up on August 25th. We spoke with students who are eager to begin a new year, and finally without the weight of COVID restrictions.

