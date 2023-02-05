Shawnee students learn valuable skills through the Esports team

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On top of being state soccer championships, Lima Shawnee High School students are bringing home state titles in another competition Esports.

In 2018, Lima Shawnee High School was one of many that joined Esports Ohio, a non-profit that connects over 200 schools to compete against each other in video games. Back in January, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced an official partnership with Esports Ohio.

