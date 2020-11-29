Smokin' B's in Leipsic faces devastating fire

Another Putnam County business is devastated by a fire that started Sunday morning.
Just after 8:30 am, the Leipsic Fire Department responded to a call about smoke coming from the roof of Smokin B’s on Main St. They immediately requested mutual aid from several areas.
Upon arrival, they were not able to make an entry to the building and had to contain it from the outside. Surrounding buildings will have smoke and water damage, but Smokin B’s is presumed to be a total loss by the fire department. One Leipsic resident was in disbelief at the sight on Main St. this morning.
Penelope Sanchez, a resident of Leipsic, “My first thought was to get up and look out the window because I didn’t believe it. It’s been here for so many years and I’ve been here a million times and it’s an amazing place.”
A post on Smokin’s B’s Facebook says that they will be closed until they have a plan on what to do. They say they will keep the public updated on their page and thank people for their support.