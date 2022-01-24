Spears pleads guilty to having sexual contact with two young girls

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Light snow and freezing drizzle. High 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Accumulation of 1 to 2 inches..
Flurries and drizzle early, then partial clearing overnight. Low 11F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 24, 2022 @ 10:00 pm
Assignment Editor
58-year-old James Spears pleaded guilty to five counts of gross sexual imposition before his trial was set to start in February. Five other counts were dropped as part of the plea deal.
He admitted to having sexual contact with two female victims under 13 years old multiple times starting in 2014.
Spears will be sentenced in March on the charges, which could range between 12 and 60 months for each count. He also will be labeled a Tier II sex offender.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
hometownstations