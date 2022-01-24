Spears pleads guilty to having sexual contact with two young girls

58-year-old James Spears pleaded guilty to five counts of gross sexual imposition before his trial was set to start in February. Five other counts were dropped as part of the plea deal. 

He admitted to having sexual contact with two female victims under 13 years old multiple times starting in 2014.  

Spears will be sentenced in March on the charges, which could range between 12 and 60 months for each count. He also will be labeled a Tier II sex offender.

