Springview Manor shows appreciation for their volunteers with a luncheon

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Those who take time out of their day to help the elderly and those in need were recognized for their dedication.

Springview Manor held a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch for those who come and interact with seniors and those in need of some activities or just someone to talk to. The manor says that volunteers help their mission in ensuring quality care is given to every single resident.

"Our volunteers come in and they bring different unique styles to them. We have church groups, we have crafters, we have singers, and we have volunteers that come in and do one on ones with our residents in their accommodation," stated Samantha Kerner, community service representative.

Those looking to volunteer can find out more information at Springview Manor's website.

