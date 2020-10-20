SR 501 and Fort Amanda Rd. intersection to see new flashing caution signs

The Ohio Department of Transportation will continue to improve another dangerous intersection in our area by providing better technology and caution to drivers.
At the intersection of State Route 501 and Fort Amanda Road in Allen County, there is currently an overhead flashing light to warn drivers. However, it will be taken down and replaced by two flashing "stop ahead" signs and two "intersection ahead" signs on Fort Amanda Road to alert them sooner. The signs will not only prevent accidents, but will save money on maintenance, since everything can be done on the ground.
"We feel that getting the traffic and the motorists’ attention prior to coming up to the intersection, because these signs are located about 500 feet away from the intersection," explains Derrick Schierloh, the Traffic Operations Engineer for ODOT District 1. "So, if we can get their attention sooner, it can be seen as more beneficial to them.”
The changes are set to begin sometime the week of October 20th, and will be completed by the ODOT District 1 roadway services department.