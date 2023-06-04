St. Gerard Festival continues tradition of excellent live entertainment

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A lot of work went into making the St. Gerard Festival a success this year, especially to bring so many talented entertainers to the stage.
The final live performances took the stage on Sunday as the St. Gerard Festival came to a close. Most musicians are more than happy to perform at one of Lima's biggest festivals, so organizers are always able to recruit a good mix of professional talents and give smaller names a chance to perform.
Since it's a community-focused festival, they always make sure to put on shows that everyone can enjoy.
"We get feedback from the community and feedback from our parishioners. So, we take that advice and we kind of try to schedule them that way. For instance, yesterday after mass, which is kind of the dinner crowd, people wanted to come out and have a sandwich and we had a single guy singing and he was perfect for that," said Kelly Stolly, the co-chair of the festival.
A magician from Columbus was originally scheduled to perform on Sunday, but when he had to cancel last minute, a member of the St. Gerard parish saw to it that families could still see some mind-blowing tricks.
"It's the light bulb moment when you've led them somewhere and they got it figured out, whatever age, and when you're able to turn them hard around and they see something they really hadn't expected, that's where it's really fun," said the local magician, Mike Dew.
The parish of St. Gerard had plenty of talented cooks and performers who stepped up and volunteered to give Lima a fun weekend.