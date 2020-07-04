St. Henry continues with a 4th of July picnic, smaller crowds and less attractions

After the small town St. Henry had to cancel their big 4th of July community picnic, they decided to downsize the celebration to follow COVID guidelines and still deliver a fun day for the community.
The picnic was outside at the St. Henry Church and elementary school. The town came out to celebrate the 4th of July with a dodge ball tournament, live music, and food.
Three different local musicians took the stage through the evening, and parents cheered on their kids in the tournament. Many people were happy to see the community celebrating together.
Jim Bowers, a resident of St. Henry says, “It means a lot knowing that we’re a small community and we can go ahead and put something together at the last minute to still enjoy some time together.”
The rides and the festival-feel of the picnic was missed this year, but St. Henry was one of the few towns that ended up holding an event for the 4th.