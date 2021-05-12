St. Marys VFW Post 9289 donates flag pole to little league

St. Marys National Little League baseball held opening day with some special visitors.
The St. Marys VFW Post 9289 were on hand to celebrate opening day and to be honored for donating a flag pole to the league. The VFW Color Guard was in attendance giving a military salute. Military veterans lined the field with the players before the game as a local Korean War Veteran, 92-year-old Paul Evers threw out the first pitch. This is not the only time they have given back to the little leaguers and they want to continue that relationship in the future.
John Meyer, St. Marys VFW Post 9289 Commander said, “We’ll follow them all the way through. Next year we will find out what they need, we may or may not have a flagpole but we will donate money to them again and any other team out here, all they have to do is request, and if we have the money in that fund they’ll get what they want.”
You can donate to the VFW by contacting them at (419) 394-5849.