Press Release from Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services:LIMA, Ohio –Hospital staff and community members embraced the critical challenge of January Blood Donor Awareness Month by supporting the first blood drive of the New Year on Jan. 6 at Mercer Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.
St. Rita's hosted its first Community Blood Center blood drive nearly a year ago and is now hosting CBC blood drives every other month. The Jan. 6 blood was timely with CBC currently emerging from the holiday period with a critically low supply of type O and B-negative blood.
Friday’s blood drive totaled 41 and 31 donations, including 18 first time donors with CBC. It was the second biggest blood drive since St. Rita’s first CBC blood drive in February 2022 that totaled 82 donors.
St. Rita’s hosted five CBC blood drives in 2022, totaling 191 donors and 163 donations, including 112 first time donors with CBC.
St. Rita’s Medical Center President Ronda Lehman set an example by coming to donate Friday. “I know the importance of blood products,” said Ronda. “They are so critical for our patients. We’re a Level II trauma center, so I know the need. Donating is a small thing I can do to cast light on the need.
“It’s a great way and great opportunity to show the community our commitment. It does take everyone to contribute to the health of our community.”
RN Manager Eva Hill made her fifth lifetime donation with CBC. “I try to always come,” said Eva. “I like to donate, and I saw the update that (CBC) is low and there is a need.”
Dietician Faith Sherman ALSO made her milestone fifth lifetime donation with CBC Friday. “It’s so convenient,” she said. “I haven’t had to go out of my way to find another place to donate.”
“I’m glad to do it,” said community member Peg Walters. “I saw it on the Lima news!”
The convenient schedule and location matter to hospital nutrition staff member Tammy Slone. “This is one of the rare times I could get away (during the day) but most times I come down right after work,” she said.
Supporting the blood drive became a top priority to first time donor Lindsay Hooks. She now works in neuroscience, but previously worked in the hospital lab and blood bank.
“Before there were always gaps shortages,” said Lindsay. “When (CBC) came in, it filled the gaps to take care of our patients. Especially platelets, you know how hard they are to get. O-negative! We couldn’t always get O-negative. This is a Level II trauma center, and we use it often enough.”
Aimee Kuhlman, director of EVS and Patient Transport, coordinates the hospital blood drives with office coordinator Marcia Mooney. The next St. Rita’s blood drive is in March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.
Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.
Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.