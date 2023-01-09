Faith Sherman

St. Rita’s staff member Faith Sherman donating.

Press Release from Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services: LIMA, Ohio – Hospital staff and community members embraced the critical challenge of January Blood Donor Awareness Month by supporting the first blood drive of the New Year on Jan. 6 at Mercer Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

St. Rita President Ronda Lehman

St. Rita’s President Ronda Lehman donating.

St. Rita's hosted its first Community Blood Center blood drive nearly a year ago and is now hosting CBC blood drives every other month.  The Jan. 6 blood was timely with CBC currently emerging from the holiday period with a critically low supply of type O and B-negative blood.

Lindsay Hooks donating

St. Rita’s staff member Lindsay Hooks donating.

