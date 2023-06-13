Star Spangled Spectacular will be booming with entertainment this July 4th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Fourth of July staple is bringing back more events, as it slowly returns after major cutbacks during the pandemic.
The Star Spangled Spectacular will be returning to Faurot Park (S Cole St, Lima, OH 45805) this year and adding back the youth fishing derby and the Veterans Appreciation Car Cruise-in. They will join the Freedom 5K, the Lima Area Concert Band, and the fireworks to make it a nearly day full of events at the park. The Star Spangled Spectacular Committee is glad to bring one of Lima's biggest events back to its former glory.
"It was a great community event when it started, 29 years ago. We took a little bit of the hit in 2020 with the pandemic," says Mike Carpenter of the Star Spangled Spectacular Committee. "Now we are bringing things back. We will be adding food trucks also this year and food stands. It's nice to see the whole community come out. They have picnics in the park, spread a blanket out, listen to the concert band, and watch the fireworks."
The Star Spangled Spectacular events start at 9 a.m. on the Fourth of July with the Freedom 5K. The Veterans Appreciation Cruise-in starts at noon, the youth fishing derby begins at 1 p.m. Then the Lima Area Concert Band will kick off the evening activities at 8 p.m. at the Faurot Park pavilion and the night will end with the largest fireworks display in the area at 10 p.m. For more information or to sign up for the run, log on to https://lima4th.com/.