State lawmakers reach deal on Ohio's two-year operating budget

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - State lawmakers have reached an 11th-hour deal on Ohio's two-year operating budget.
The budget is for around 88 billion dollars for each year and includes income tax cuts, an increase in the education voucher program, and an extra billion dollars for public schools. The Ohio Constitution requires the budget to be passed and signed by the governor into law by June 30th, so Ohio can pay bills on July 1st.
Also part of the compromise, there will be an expanded sales tax holiday next year and the Ohio Department of Education will be under the control of the governor versus the State Board of Education. Both sides need to pass the budget before it gets sent to Governor DeWine for his signature.