State of Ohio continues to see the number of COVID-19 cases decline

Cloudy skies. Snow and a wintry mix arrive during the evening. High 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulations of 1-2". Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 10:11 pm
Multimedia Video Journalist
Digital Content Manager
Ohio Department of Health Director Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff says the state as a whole is starting to see falling case numbers.
The rate of transmission is dependent on which community you are living in as the drop in cases is riding out much like how we saw spikes in cases.
Vanderhoff explains, “Overall our statewide rate now stands at 174 cases per 100,000 residents. That’s more than a 90% drop from omicron peak.”
Be also states that hospitalizations are way down. Wednesday just under 1,400 people were in hospitals down from 6,700 at the peak back in August.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Hi, I manage our online content here at Your Hometown Stations. I'll also help out the news department post their articles and press releases from time to time.
hometownstations
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.