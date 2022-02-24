State of Ohio continues to see the number of COVID-19 cases decline

Ohio Department of Health Director Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff says the state as a whole is starting to see falling case numbers.

The rate of transmission is dependent on which community you are living in as the drop in cases is riding out much like how we saw spikes in cases.

Vanderhoff explains, “Overall our statewide rate now stands at 174 cases per 100,000 residents. That’s more than a 90% drop from omicron peak.”

Be also states that hospitalizations are way down. Wednesday just under 1,400 people were in hospitals down from 6,700 at the peak back in August.

