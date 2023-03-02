An Amber Alert has been issued by the North College Hill PD statewide.
Information as of: March 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM
Be on the lookout for an abducted child. On March 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM, Brandon Rozier JR, a 2 year old black male, 2', 25 lbs, brown eyes, black hair. Child was taken from 1951 Sterling Ave, North College Hill, OH. Last seen at 0500 on 03/02/2023, wearing a black t-shirt. Suspect is a Lucy Renee Bullock, a 22 year old, black female, 5'03", 135 lbs. Vehicle is a 2009 Black Saturn Vue, Ohio registration JVU5960.
The incident took place in Hamilton County, OH on 1951 Sterling Ave in the city of North College Hill PD 45239.
The child's name is Brandon Rozier Jr and the individual is missing. The child is a Black male, age 2, is 2'00" tall, weighs 25 lbs, and has brown hair and black eyes. Last seen wearing a black t-shirt
The suspect's name is Lucy Renee Bullock. The suspect is a Black female, age 22, is 5'03" tall, weighs 135 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle involved is a black 2009 Saturn Vue with OH plate number JVU5960.
Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
To view photographs, visit the Ohio Amber Alert website at: http://OhioAmberPlan.org