Summer ends and fall begins

Tuesday marked the beginning of fall and the end of summer.
The Autumnal Equinox occurs when the sun appears to cross over the equator and occurs near the end of September. The equinox occurred at 9:30 this morning which marks the beginning of cooler temperatures, shorter days, and a sign that winter is around the corner. The most visible sign of fall is the changing of colors of leaves. Shorter days and cooler temperatures also cause leaves to lose chlorophyll and change colors before eventually falling off. We spoke to a naturalist at the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District about the opportunities fall presents.
Dan Hodges, Naturalist at the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District said, “Autumn is a great time with the temperature changes. You know, it’s cooler in the morning. If you dress in layers you’ll be comfortable all day. It’s a great time to get outside, to experience the sight, the smell, the sounds of nature in the fall. It’s a really great time to be out in the parks.”
You can find out more information about the park on their website, https://www.jampd.com/.