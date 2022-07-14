Summer Moon Festival kicks off Thursday night

The Summer Moon festival is gearing up for fun for people young and young at heart. The festival officially opened in downtown Wapakoneta Thursday night. The event is split between the downtown area and the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Some of the favorites expanded this year. The Family Zone took over Heritage Park, complete with kids’ activities, a zip line and bouncy houses. There are more vendors for the Moon Market and more food trucks to feed the hungry crowd. The festival is a community effort to celebrate Neil Armstrong’s historic first step on the moon, but also celebrates the growth and spirit of Wapakoneta businesses.
“It is also an opportunity for our businesses to really build a festival that means a great deal to so many of our people, as well as bring people from far and wide to support those businesses,” says Jackie Martell, Ex. Dir. Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce.
FRIDAY, JULY 15, 2022
Downtown Wapakoneta
3pm - 9pm
Annual Car Show
Enjoy a stroll through an amazing collection of classic cars while taking in all the great activities happening downtown. Registration 3-6:30pm so get your ride ready. Contact Gary McElroy at 419-235-4596.
4pm
Festival Opens
Kegs have been tapped and food trucks are all back open for Friday night fun.
4pm - 9pm
Family Zone in Heritage Park
Join us behind town on Heritage Drive for carnival games and prizes for the whole family! We have a zipline, bounce houses, a large slide, a photo booth and more!
4pm - 9pm
4th Annual Moon Market
An annual vendor market in downtown Wapakoneta featuring 60 curated vendors of clothing, jewelry, handmade soaps, candles and more. Follow them on Facebook to learn more about this year's vendors from Ohio and beyond!
5pm
Stage - Fairly Local Band
Wapakoneta cover band playing modern rock, classic rock, alternative, pop, and country songs
6:30pm
Corn Hole Tournament
Bring your partner to play in our annual 20+ team tournament! Double Elimination tournament with a beer bar close at hand. Pre-registration available until 3pm on Thursday, July 14th for $20. On-site registration available until 5:30. On site registration is $30 per team. Teams must be on-site and checked in by 6:20. Teams are welcome to bring their own bags. Register completing this form. Bags fly at 6:30pm.
9-Midnight
Stage - Naked Karate Girls
Back again for SMF and ready to party!
10pm
Beer Stein Holding Contest MASSKRUGSTEMMEN!!!
Come to the main stage to watch this crazy fun endurance challenge as contestants attempt to hold a full stein of beer the longest.
Want to enter? Register at the Beer Tent with your name and $20 and make your way to the front of the stage before the start time. All participants get to keep their Stein!!! Must be 21!
Armstrong Air & Space Museum
10am - 5pm
Costumed Astronaut Photo-op
As you explore the museum and events on the grounds look out for astronauts! They'll be photo opportunities throughout the day so keep your camera ready! Plan your visit at www.armstrongmuseum.org.
10am - 5pm
50th Anniversary exhibit
New fiftieth anniversary exhibit in Modern Space Gallery including new displays and artifacts from the Museum's 50 years of history.
Plan your visit at www.armstrongmuseum.org.
12-12:30pm
Gemini VIII Capsule Chat
A member of the museum staff will give a 30 minute in-depth talk at the Gemini VIII capsule, discussing the exciting details of Neil Armstrong's first space mission. Check out more details about the Museum's scheduled events here.
SATURDAY, JULY 16, 2022
Downtown Wapakoneta
8am
Fishing Derby
Enjoy a morning along the Auglaize River in the new Heritage Park. All ages welcome, ages 12 and under please have an adult present, don't forget your Fishing Derby Registration and a pole.
9am
RC Fun Run
Kids and adults alike love driving RC cars on the Dad's Toy Shop course. Bring your own cars or try out the DTS fleet. Learn how to do cool stunts. It's a great time for spectators too! Check out the event on Facebook for more details.
11am
Festival Opens
Kegs have been tapped and food trucks are all back open for a full day of fun.
11am - 6pm
Antique Tractor Show
The Buckeye Antique Tractor Club is back at Moonfest to showcase their amazing tractors! Enjoy the stroll down Auglaize Street while you visit the Summer Moon Festival on Saturday!
11am - 6pm
4th Annual Moon Market
An annual vendor market in downtown Wapakoneta featuring 60 curated vendors of clothing, jewelry, handmade soaps, candles and more. Follow them on Facebook to learn more about this year's vendors from Ohio and beyond!
11am - 9pm
Family Zone in Heritage Park
Join us behind town on Heritage Drive for Carnival games and prizes for the whole family! Zipline, bounce houses, large slide, a photo booth and more.
3pm - 6pm
Stage - T102 Country Star Playoffs
Rowdy Ron & JB In The Morning are back on the road with Exploit for the best local singing competition!
5pm
Kiddie Tractor Pull
Join us behind town on Heritage Drive for a classic Kiddie Tractor Pull! Ages 3-8 boys and girls are invited to sign up and give it a try! Get registered at the Game Tent, this event is free to register. You can register here!
6:30pm
Weiner Dog Races
A family and dog-lover favorite! Register your Weiner Dog to show its the fastest around! Email Weiner Dog Registration forms to chamber@wapakoneta.com or bring your form (and two dog handlers) the day of the race!
7pm
Stage - Exploit
Exploit will continue to entertain everyone after the T102 Country Star Playoffs on Saturday. Exploit is a classic rock/country band from Lima, Ohio and a favorite in Wapakoneta! Get a taste of their sound here.
9pm
Stage - Another Round
A Premier Classic Rock Band that's locally grown! You won't want to miss this fan favorite band!
Preview their sound early on their website!
10pm
Beer Stein Holding Contest MASSKRUGSTEMMEN!!!
Come to the main stage to watch this crazy fun endurance challenge as contestants attempt to hold a full stein of beer the longest.
Want to enter? Register at the Beer Tent with your name and $20 and make your way to the front of the stage before the start time. All participants get to keep their Stein!!!
Must be 21 to enter!
Armstrong Air & Space Museum
7:30am - 11am
Run to the Moon 5K/10K
Race starts at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum. See you at the Moon! Register online here by July 8th.
10am - 5pm
KONA Ice frozen treats available on the museum's north lawn if you need to cool off. ($)
10am-5pm
Lima Astronomical Society
Lima Astronomical Society on the museum's north lawn will be ready to talk about the sky with telescopes in hand. Ask them about the stars, planets, nebulas, galaxies and anything else they can see in their telescopes.
Hours and more at www.armstrongmuseum.org.
10am-5pm
Wright State Rocketeers
Truly a fan favorite, this group of rocket builders will be giving periodic rocket demonstrations throughout the day. Be the group's countdown clock as they lift-off your rocket! The rocketeers will be available only on Saturday and Sunday and will be found on the museum's southwest lawn. Check out the full schedule of Museum events here.
10am-5pm
Parachute Museum activity on the museum's north lawn.
They'll have amazing items on display to share the impressive history of
jumping out of planes!
Check out the entire schedule of Museum events here.
10am-5pm
Lunar Rover Replica Demonstrations
Lunar Rover display and demos on the museum's north lawn. Learn about the complexity of driving a vehicle on the lunar surface and explore the interesting history of the museum's replica, perhaps even catch a driving demo too!
Check out the entire schedule of Museum events here.
10am-5pm
Education tent activities on the museum's north lawn.
Our STEM education tent will have fun, science-based, activities for kids to test out. These activities include stomp rockets, water rocket demos, Mentos-geyser demos, circuit-building, energy sticks, static-electricity and bubble demos, balloon twisting, face-painting, and more.
11am-5pm
Inflatable rides located on the museum's south lawn.
12:30-2pm
Astronaut meet & greet in STEM center Frogman in outdoor pavilion.
We're excited to host Mike Foreman (Space Shuttle Missions STS-123 & STS 129), Doug Wheelock (Space Shuttle Missions STS-120, SOYUZ TMA 19 & EXPEDITION 24/25) as well as our four Apollo 11 US NAVY UDT Frogmen: Clancy Hatleberg, Wes Chesser, Mike Mallory, and John Wolfram.
3-4pm
Frogmen presentation in the museum's STEM Center.
We're excited to host our four Apollo 11 US NAVY UDT Frogmen: Clancy Hatleberg, Wes Chesser, Mike Mallory, and John Wolfram.
Follow Armstrong Air & Space Museum on Facebook for detailed updates.
SUNDAY, JULY 17, 2022
Wapakoneta Family YMCA
YMCA Bike Tour
7am-2pm
Summer Moon Festival Bike Tour
Enjoy the 20th annual Summer Moon Festival Bike Tour on Sunday, July 17, 2022! The YMCA has different routes for every level. The routes will take you through the flat terrain and rolling hills of Auglaize County. The Tour is sponsored by the Wapakoneta Family YMCA and is open to all cyclists. In addition, we invite you to stay and enjoy the YMCA facilities after the ride. This is the second event of the Triple Crown Fitness Challenge. More details and registration can be found at the Wapak Family YMCA's website.
Wapakoneta High School Performing Arts Center
7pm
Lima Area Concert Band
Doors open at 6pm. Concert is free sponsored by First on the Moon Inc.
Armstrong Air & Space Museum
10am-5pm
Kona Ice frozen treats available on the museum's north lawn. ($)
10am-5pm
Wright State Rocketeers
Truly a fan favorite, this group of rocket builders will be giving periodic rocket demonstrations throughout the day. Be the group's countdown clock as they lift-off your rocket! The rocketeers will be available only on Saturday and Sunday and will be found on the museum's southwest lawn. Check out the full schedule of Museum events here.
10am-5pm
Lima Astronomical Society
Lima Astronomical Society on the museum's north lawn will be ready to talk about the sky with telescopes in hand. Ask them about the stars, planets, nebulas, galaxies and anything else they can see in their telescopes.
Hours and more at www.armstrongmuseum.org.
10am-5pm
Parachute Museum activity on the museum's north lawn.
They'll have amazing items on display to share the impressive history of
jumping out of planes!
Check out the Museum's entire schedule of events here.
10am-5pm
Education tent activities on the museum's north lawn.
Our STEM education tent will have fun, science-based, activities for kids to test out. These activities include stomp rockets, water rocket demos, Mentos-geyser demos, circuit-building, energy sticks, static-electricity and bubble demos, balloon twisting, face-painting, and more.
Check out the Museum's entire schedule of events here.
11am-5pm
Inflatable rides are located on the museum's south lawn.
12:30-2pm
Frogmen meet & greet in the outdoor pavilion, astronauts in STEM Center.
We're excited to host Mike Foreman (Space Shuttle Missions STS-123 & STS 129), Doug Wheelock (Space Shuttle Missions STS-120, SOYUZ TMA 19 & EXPEDITION 24/25) as well as our four Apollo 11 US NAVY UDT Frogmen: Clancy Hatleberg, Wes Chesser, Mike Mallory, and John Wolfram.
Follow Armstrong Air & Space Museum on Facebook for detailed updates.
3pm-4pm
Frogmen meet & greet in the museum's STEM center.
Frogmen presentation in the museum's STEM Center.
We're excited to host our four Apollo 11 US NAVY UDT Frogmen: Clancy Hatleberg, Wes Chesser, Mike Mallory, and John Wolfram.