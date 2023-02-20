ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury for a December murder.
18-year-old Takal Austin was indicted on the charge of aggravated murder with a three-year gun specification. If he is found guilty, he could be sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.
On December 29th, 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of East Fourth Street. Austin was named a suspect the following week and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested on January 9th, and is in the Allen County Jail on a one-million-dollar bond.