LIMA, OH (WLIO) -The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

   Police say there are no suspects at this time.   But LPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156 or the Lima Police Department 419-227-4444 or Crime Stoppers AT 419-229-7867.

