LIMA, OH (WLIO) -The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Police say there are no suspects at this time. But LPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156 or the Lima Police Department 419-227-4444 or Crime Stoppers AT 419-229-7867.
Media release from Lima Police Department 12/30/22
On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 9:57 pm, Officers from the Lima Police Department responded to the area of Branson Ave. and Fourth St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a subject suffering from gunshot wounds in the yard of 643 E Fourth St. The victim was identified as Kobe Bryant, 22 years old of Lima, Ohio. Kobe Bryant was found to be unresponsive and pronounced deceased on the scene. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact, Detective Matt Boss 419 221-5156, the Lima Police Department at 419 227-4444 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.