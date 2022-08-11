Task Force Lima welcomes JSMC's new director of operations

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Task Force Lima welcomed the new director of operations at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center.
Wendy Staiger (stay-ger) attending her first meeting of the task force and is eager to learn more about it. She is happy to report that the JSMC is hard at work and is looking at a steady stream of work well into the future.
"This is probably the best outlook from a forecast situation that we have seen in a long time. The company just won the MPF program. We just signed contracts for 250 vehicles for Poland. We signed a contract with Australia for 75," said Wendy Staiger, director of plant operations at JSMC.
Staiger is the first woman to ever hold the top post at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center and says they are seeing more women getting into defense engineering.
"When I started there were probably 6 or 7 women in the engineering group that I was in. That's just been kind of part of what I've seen going on coming up. The good news for me is when I look around and look behind just the number of women overall in defense is getting bigger and stronger as they're gaining momentum," stated Staiger.
Staiger is looking forward to her time at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center.
