Task Force Lima welcomes JSMC's new director of operations

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Task Force Lima welcomed the new director of operations at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center.

Wendy Staiger (stay-ger) attending her first meeting of the task force and is eager to learn more about it. She is happy to report that the JSMC is hard at work and is looking at a steady stream of work well into the future.

