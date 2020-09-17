Tax abatement approved for new Beer Barrel on Harding Highway

Good Food Restaurants is ready to break ground on their newest dining experience in the region.
Allen County commissioners entering into an enterprise zone agreement with Beer Barrel Incorporated. It approves a 10-year, 50-percent tax abatement for the land and building. The new construction will be 11,000 square feet, located at 2755 Harding Highway near the Allen County Fairgrounds. The project is a $3 and a half million dollar investment in the community, creating 25 new full time positions and 55 part-time.
The president of Good Food Restaurants says the agreed-upon abatement about doubles what taxes were being paid on the property prior. Construction is set to begin in October, with an early April completion date. Both Bath schools and Bath Township trustees supported the abatement.