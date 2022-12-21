The calm before the storm: Lima, Allen County, and State gearing up for harsh weather

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A storm is heading our way, making the lead-up to the Christmas holiday less than jolly.
Snow plows will be on the roadways in Lima, Allen County, and across the state of Ohio facing a variety of conditions.
Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph..
Rain transitions to snow during the mid evening. Steady snow overnight with gusty winds and very poor visibility. Low -2F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Expect 2 to 5 inches of accumulation by daybreak Friday.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 12:14 am
"Supposed to be rain, possibly ice, and then snow," said Warner Roach, Lima Public Works Director. "If we have to call anyone in, we are going to have trainees drive with some of the drivers and then even let them plow some. It's some excitement for the guys that have been trained. Not so much for the ones that have to come in."
Add on high wind speeds, and this storm is looking less than ideal handling, and due to the high winds, it may be difficult for snow plows to lay out salt and more to handle icy roads.
"With the temperatures being as cold as they are and the wind, we are probably not going to be able to put a lot of material, salt-wise, down," said Eric Burgei, Allen County Highway Maintenance Foreman. "So there are going to be some slick spots and stuff we are probably not going to be able to take care of until temperatures get a little warmer and the wind quits."
Multiple agencies are also prepping to work longer shifts than usual, with some facing the possibility of working 12 hours in order to ensure clear roadways.
"I think I'm looking at a nine ten o'clock maybe switching over," said Jason Hoschak, ODOT Transportation Administrator. "Freezing maybe not until midnight, so we will roll into twelve-hour shifts as soon as I get nailed down a better time."
Drivers also want to remind residents to give snow plows space to work as they clear the roads and make them safe for the holidays.
