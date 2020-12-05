The Central District in Lima offers up free turkeys for the community

The Central District in downtown Lima reached out to the neighborhood with a free turkey giveaway on Saturday.
Anyone who lives around the Central District Area in Lima was invited to grab a free Christmas turkey on Saturday on behalf of the Central District. The developers of the new business space wanted to bring the community together.
Central District employees were parked between two of the soon-to-be remodeled buildings to hand out the Turkeys. Winans chocolate and coffee were also given away.
Jerome O'Neal, the program manager of Central District says, “Lima as a community can grow when everybody feels like they are a part of the development and that’s what our purpose is today. Hand out turkeys, continue to do things to improve the community, and continue to know that the Central District is going to make a really major, positive impact in terms of where we go as a downtown area.”
The first phase of the project is projected to be open in the winter of 2021.