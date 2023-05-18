The Findlay Show brings military history to life at Hancock County Fairgrounds

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Saturday, May 20th, is Armed Forces Day, and to celebrate, the Hancock County Fairgrounds is hosting one of the biggest military vehicles shows in the country.

Through Sunday, the 36th annual Findlay Show will have military vehicles of all types and eras, some dating back to the 1940s. They will also have vendors with memorabilia like uniforms and equipment and displays that include an exhibit on the Vietnam War, and actual rockets.

The next few days of the show will feature plenty of excitement, like flamethrower demonstrations, a parade, and a Cincinnati War Birds Flyover.

"We like to bring the public in to educate them and show them the equipment they used, some of the turmoils they went through, but also have the veterans come and to reminisce and see some of the equipment they might have served on twenty, thirty, or sixty years ago," explained John Cheney II, the commander of the Findlay Military Association.

To see the full schedule of events and exhibits, visit their website

