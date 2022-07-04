The Freedom 5k returns after a two-year pause because of COVID

A local 4th of July tradition is back, and local runners and walkers were glad to see the Freedom 5k returns to the streets of Lima. The pandemic put a pause on many activities the last two summers, one of the favorites that was missed is the Freedom 5k at Faurot Park.
“That was one of the most major things last year when we just had fireworks was people really wanted to bring the race back,” says Kelsey joseph of the SSS Committee/ Superior Credit Union. “So, we knew we had to do that this year. Some people are really happy to be out here, it’s a beautiful day and not too hot yet. So, we are really happy about it, glad to be back at the park.”
For each of the over 400 participants, this is more than a race. It means different things for different people. For Cross County runners, the Freedom 5k is a good way to get ready for the new season.
“Getting yourself in that race mindset and learning that a head of time, just really helps once it comes time to actually run in Cross Country,” says Jaden Ryan, Bath Cross Country Runner.
“Also if you figure out your pace for the season, give you a benchmark on where to improve,” adds Jeff Herbst, Bath Cross Country Runner.
For others, the Freedom 5K is a family tradition that continues to bring everybody together, and for members of the Hess family that didn’t stop during the pandemic, even though the race did.
“We have been hosting this little family gathering, thou is not really little it keeps growing, but we have been doing it for a number of years and the kids all decided they wanted to start running. It was probably about 6 to 7 years ago and we started entering the 5k here,” says Janet Aller, whose family runs in the Freedom Five. “During COVID, of course, we didn’t have it, so we created our own out at the park in Shawnee. It just has been a fun time.”
For fun, for competition, or just getting out to get some exercise, people are glad to see the Freedom 5k come back.
“What are you most looking forward to?”
“ummm, the snack at the end,” responds Hailey Trowbridge, Freedom 5k participant.
