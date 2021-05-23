The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating 4 fatal crashes in 4 days

The Hardin County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a fatal single-car crash that happened early Sunday morning. Just after 2 a.m., John Hale, II of Kenton was traveling at a high rate of speed down County Road 155 when he went off the right side of the road. When he tried to bring his vehicle back, he lost control and ran into a tree. Hale was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. This is the fourth fatal crash in the county over the last four days. A 16-year-old boy from Forrest was killed Saturday morning when his vehicle also struck a tree-killing him instantly. A pedestrian was hit and killed in the village of Forrest on Friday, and Celina man died after he pulled his vehicle into the path of a semi on Thursday in Roundhead.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:15AM on May 23rd. A northbound vehicle, driven by John Hale II of Kenton, was traveling at a high rate of speed on Co Rd 155 south of Kenton. The driver drove off the right side of the road and over-corrected in an attempt to get back onto the road. Upon doing so he lost control, spun sideways and struck a tree on the left side of the road. Mr. Hale was pronounced dead at the scene by BKP EMS. Also assisting at the scene was Kenton Fire, Minichs Towing and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a one vehicle crash that occurred on St Rt 53 south of Forest. At approximately 1:10AM Neil F Williams, 16 years old, of rural Forest was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on St Rt 53 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mr. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a 1 car/ 1 pedestrian crash that occurred on May 21st at approximately 2:15pm. The crash occurred just east of the village of Forest on E Lima St/ St Rt 53. Unfortunately the crash resulted in the death of the pedestrian, Lee E Simon 69 years old, of St Rt 53 in Forest. Mr. Simon had crossed the road to retrieve his mail and upon returning stepped into the path of an east bound vehicle driven by a 16 year old juvenile driver. Mr. Simon was killed upon impact and declared deceased at the scene. The juvenile driver was uninjured and was released from the scene with his father.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Forest Police Department, Jackson-Forest EMS and Fire, the Hardin County Coroner’s Office and Osborns’s Towing.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on May 20th, 2021 at 3PM. The crash occurred on St Rt 117 at the intersection of St Rt 235 in southwest Hardin County and involved a 2015 Nissan driven by Richard Colbert of Celina Oh and a 2021 Freightliner truck and trailer driven by Larsen Butrus-Ayoob Al-Najjar of Macomb MI. The 2021 Freightliner was southbound on St Rt 117 approaching the intersection of St Rt 235 when Mr. Colbert attempted to turn north on St Rt 117 from eastbound St Rt 235. Mr. Colbert’s Nissan pulled into the path of the southbound semi and after the impact both vehicles came to rest on the east side of the intersection. Mr. Colbert was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Al-Najjar was uninjured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were:
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Logan County Sheriff’s Office
Multi-County Crash Investigation Team
BMRT EMS
Richland Township Fire Department
Roundhead Fire