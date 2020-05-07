The "Healthy Hoodlums" have arrived in Harrod

As you enter the village of Harrod, you might notice something a little out of the ordinary. Just about everything has been given a pair of eyes and a mask, from bushes, to mailboxes, and even a helicopter.
The idea came from the Auglaize Township Historical Society, who wanted to make people smile and give them something to do amid a time of social distancing.
"Lots of museums are closed, and experiences for kids, so it gives the parents something to come out and do," said Chad Hughes, with the Auglaize Township Historical Society. "You can walk around the Veterans Park, talk to the kids a little bit about local history, our hashtag is #HistoryHasItsEyesOnYou, so we want to continue our message, inspiring kids to learn about local history, and this is just a fun, exciting way for kids to do it."
As people walk around the village, they can find all of the different places that the faces have been set up, including the two historical parks in town. Residents of Harrod have definitely taken notice and appreciate the little glimmer of fun that has become a part of their community:
"We went for a walk yesterday with my little cousin, and then we went by to take pictures with it," said Claire Rooker.
"I love them; first time I saw them, me and my son were taking our dogs for a walk, and I just cracked up the whole entire time, it’s a good feeling, especially now with everyone’s mental health going on," said Hope Duran. "It’s just nice to get out, and then to see something to make you laugh, and you just don’t have to worry."
Those who organized the decorations say it's an activity that was designed for people of all ages to take part in and hopefully brighten their day.
"I've seen older couples in their car and are driving around town looking at them, that can’t get out, and it’s something for them to do," said Hughes. "I see lots of local families pushing the stroller and the wagon down the sidewalk, laughing at the eyes, trying to spot them all."
For more pictures of the "Harrod Healthy Hoodlums" you can check out the Auglaize Township Historical Society Facebook page.