The Allen County Historical Society held their annual meeting today and featured a guest speaker who talked about the historical ties between Dayton and Allen County.
Steve Lucht is the lead curator at Dayton History and he was the guest speaker at the Historical Society’s meeting. Dayton History Museum recently opened an exhibit called “Bootleggers, Bandits and Badges: From Dry Times to Hard Times in Dayton, Ohio.” Within this exhibit lies a story about a man who forever linked the histories of Dayton and Allen County. His name was John Dillinger.
Lucht says, “Dillinger was known for robbing many banks, killing a lot of people, and so it’s import to always kind of tell those types of stories and how they’re kind of a slice in the life of our history.”
Dillinger was an American Gangster in the age of the great depression who robbed dozens of banks, escaped prison, and has even murdered. To learn more about the connection with Dillinger, Lima, and Dayton, the exhibit will be open at Dayton History through December of next year.