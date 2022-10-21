The radKIDS program continuing its mission of teaching safety to students around Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A hands-on safety program is teaching area kids how to fend off potential criminals and stand up for themselves.
The radKIDS program is a 13-week safety training that travels to various schools in Lima. Today's focus was dog safety featuring the Lima Police Department's newest K-9 named Roscoe. Students learned how K-9s track down suspects, find narcotics, and how they protect officers. The program teaches kids important lessons on self-defense and how to identify tricks child abductors may use.
"A radKID is a cool kid that doesn't let anyone hurt them. So that's the biggest thing we're teaching them is hey we're not going to fall for these tricks. So we're going to stay safe, and no one is going to get me," explained Patrolman Eric Mericle, D.A.R.E./Safety City Officer.
"It's about seeing the police officers. They teach about safety," commented Kenenna Ekeh, St. Charles Catholic School student.
"I really like seeing their pink badges and their facial hair," said Peyton Liening, St. Charles Catholic School student.
The radKIDS program is offered for first through third graders by the lima noon optimist safety city which also brings the dare program to schools during the second half of the school year.
