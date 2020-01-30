The Super Bowl experience right in your living room

There is something to be said about being in the stadium for the big game, but technology and prices have made watching the Super Bowl at home equally as rewarding.
Here is how the numbers breakdown, the average cost of a ticket for Sunday’s big game between the 49ers and the Chiefs is $6,000, with the most expensive tickets going for nearly $40,000. According to local retailers, the average price for a high quality 65 inch 4K TV is less than $1,500. Plus the Super Bowl gives broadcasters the chance to push the boundaries of an even higher quality picture right in your living room.
“With the invention of 4K, and this year they will actually be streaming the Super Bowl in 4K, it’s going to be available to a widespread of people. Not just people who are subscribing to a 4K service, from Direct TV or from Spectrum, or whatever,” says Brian Barry of Barry Electronics. “But anybody that can stream online will have the ability to stream 4K. Now this year we have actually introduced 8K television, so we are actually seeing the push forward, in not only enjoying what we have, but also going to the next step of higher resolution.”
Another plus to watching from home are the super bowl commercials! You can watch the NFL Championship game this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on Fox Lima.