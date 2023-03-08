Therapy dog named Hope boosts morale at Lima Central Catholic High School

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - When the bell rings at Lima Central Catholic High School, Hope the therapy dog can often be found waiting in the hallway to say hello.
She and her owner trained for about a year to receive her therapy dog certification. Everyone at LCC says that the five-year-old Brittany Spaniel is one of the most caring and relaxed dogs that they've ever met, and for many students, she's a source of comfort and a distraction from the stress of life and schoolwork.
"Everyone here pretty much loves Hope. Usually, when they walk by, they always have a smile on their face, and there's been a lot of people that just go up, pet her for a couple of minutes, and go to their classes. I feel like it really relieves some stress," says Bryce Williams, a sophomore at LCC.
James Newby, a senior, says that Hope is a big help when he's having a hard time at school. "On some days where I would have some really bad days and my mental health wasn't exactly at its peak, I would usually just come around to the guidance office and meet Hope," he said.
Hope has been a fixture at LCC for several years now, and the guidance counselors say that having her around has helped their department reach out to more students than before.
"One thing that I've really liked about it is I've had students that may not have come to our office for whatever reason, but they've stopped by to see Hope and we've been able to build a deeper connection together," explained Jessica Gronas, Hope's owner and the Director of Guidance at LCC.
When she's not at LCC, Hope spends her time traveling and making people happy at hospitals or other schools. During finals week, she goes to Rhodes State College to help students take their minds off the big exams and projects they've been working on.
Everyone loves Hope wherever she goes, and she's more than happy to meet new people and get attention.