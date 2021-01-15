Those 80 and older are still able to get COVID vaccine if missed first round

If you are over the age of 80 and didn't get signed up for the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, you are still able to get one.
Allen County Public Health filled up their vaccine clinic in just 4-hours yesterday. They had 16 people manning the phones and registered 400 individuals. Health officials say while next week’s clinics are full, they will be having more when they get more vaccines. They say once your age group has become eligible, you are always eligible. The last census shows there are 42-hundred people 80 and over in Allen County. To vaccinate them all will take time and each week another age group will be added. The health department is asking for you to be patient as they work to get additional clinics scheduled.
Lima Memorial Health System has released that they are now taking calls for appointments for those 80 and older. You can call 419-998-4491 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday, or visit limamemorial.org/vaccine to request an appointment. You can also call Mercy Health at 419-996-5000. Again, all vaccine clinics are by appointment only.