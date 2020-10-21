Media Release from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol 10/21/2020: Carryall Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating two crashes involving three commercial vehicles that occurred early this morning on US24 in Paulding County. At 3:20 A.M., troopers were dispatched to the crashes which occurred almost simultaneously on US24 west of SR49 in Carryall Township.
A 1994 Kenworth pulling a semi-trailer operated by Kenneth Jopp, age 56 of Toledo, Ohio was westbound on US24. A second commercial vehicle, destroyed by fire, was operated by Amandeep Singh, age 37 of Brampton, Ontario, Canada also westbound on US24. Mr. Singh was attempting to pass Mr. Jopp and sideswiped his vehicle. Mr. Singh’s truck and trailer came to rest in the grass median were it became engulfed in fire. Mr. Jopp pulled to the right side berm of US24 and stopped. Mr. Singh was transported by Antwerp EMS to the Hicksville Hospital. Mr. Jopp was not injured.
A 2018 Volvo operated by Ravi Saini, age 26 of Montreal, Quebec, Canada was eastbound on US24 following other traffic which was slowing due to the previous crash. Mr. Saini swerved to avoid the traffic and then struck debris from the previous crash. He lost control, drove through the median, across the westbound lanes of US24, and off the north side of the roadway through a right of way fence and into a farm field. Mr. Saini was not injured. The roadway remains closed during the scene clean-up effort and the Ohio Department of Transportation has signs posted redirecting traffic.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Antwerp Fire Department, Payne Fire Department, Antwerp EMS, Gideon’s Towing, and Paulding County office of the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation. The westbound lanes of US24 are expected to re-open within the next few hours.
The Van Wert Post would like to remind motorists to avoid distractions while driving, which include manual, visual, and cognitive distractions. These activities are dangerous especially while law enforcement, fire/ems, and recovery efforts are being conducted on the roadside. Motorists should always Move Over or Slow Down for flashing lights on the roadside.